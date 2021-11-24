Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0152

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Omnitude has a market cap of $987,461.84 and approximately $456,692.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,608,551% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

