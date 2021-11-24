Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $207,750.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

ONDS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 511,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,603. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.