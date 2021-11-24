Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,193.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $635,509.32 and approximately $67,193.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

