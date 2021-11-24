Open Platform Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $95,428.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

