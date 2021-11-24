Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Down 3.7%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

