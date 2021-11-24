Oppenheimer Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.