OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.11 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60). Approximately 169,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 290,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.88 ($0.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £40.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.53.

In other OptiBiotix Health news, insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84). Also, insider René Kamminga purchased 8,188 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

