OptionRoom Price Tops $0.11 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.43 million and $94,926.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

