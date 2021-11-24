Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 338,249 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

ORCL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. 71,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,494. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

