Oraichain Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.81 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $656,100.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $10.67 or 0.00018633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

