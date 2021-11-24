Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $941,880.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.84 or 0.98934321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00485408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

