ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.96. 5,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 247,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

