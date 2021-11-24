Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.35

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and traded as low as $86.65. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $86.65, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

