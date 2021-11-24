Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.