Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 4,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $5,713,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.