OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Trading Down 0.1%

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €55.90 ($63.52) and last traded at €56.75 ($64.49). 15,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.80 ($64.55).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

