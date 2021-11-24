OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.83% of OTR Acquisition worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

