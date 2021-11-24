Oxen Market Cap Reaches $38.15 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $85,530.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.07 or 0.07451367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.89 or 0.00369760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.19 or 0.01077013 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.75 or 0.00425353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.00456215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,044,849 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

