Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.