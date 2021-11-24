Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,329.06

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,329.06 ($30.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,365 ($30.90). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($29.53), with a volume of 58,084 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,373.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

