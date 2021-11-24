Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Ozon worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,990,000 after acquiring an additional 241,788 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

