Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) shares fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.92. 7,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFM. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.