Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 652 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.