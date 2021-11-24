Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Position Boosted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

PTBD opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

