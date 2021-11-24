Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $6.88. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 9,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.