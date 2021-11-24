Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $27.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $131.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

PACB stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.