Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,646. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

