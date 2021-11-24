Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 5.3% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,416. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89.

