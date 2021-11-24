Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Buys 9,390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 221,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

