Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,342. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

