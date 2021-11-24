Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 197,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 104,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,792. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.