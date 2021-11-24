Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 34.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $70,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,635. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.