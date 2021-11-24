Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 16,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

