Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 19,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.