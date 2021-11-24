PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 685

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.67 ($8.38).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 618.21. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.60.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

