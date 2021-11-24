PAID Network Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $797,784.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

