Palmer Brown Sells 13,040 Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,535 ($20.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,726,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.63. The stock has a market cap of £27.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.28. Compass Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,538.18 ($20.10).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.