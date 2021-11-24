Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $124.41 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $124.41 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,347,916 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.