Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Up 1.2%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.60 and last traded at $220.00. Approximately 9,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,769% from the average daily volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.43.

Separately, HSBC lowered Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

