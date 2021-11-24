ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.18

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 277.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $57,695.28 and approximately $19.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.00378676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.