Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 40,878 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

