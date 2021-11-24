Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

