Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Medifast worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Medifast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medifast by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $219.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

