Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hill-Rom worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

