Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.51 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,913 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,135,000 after buying an additional 2,221,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

