Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Flowserve worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Flowserve stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

