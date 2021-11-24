Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 32,988 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cogent Communications worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,670 shares of company stock valued at $420,627. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

