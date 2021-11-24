Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avangrid worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

