Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $196.75 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

