Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 39,845 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Investors Bancorp worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $12,529,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

